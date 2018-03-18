Ighalo, Onazi fire Poland, Serbia warning

After racking in 15 goals last season for the Changchun outfit, the forward continued with the impressive form with a goal against the newly-promoted side in his third outing for the club this term to help Chen Jingang’s side secure their second point in the division.

Odion Ighalo scored his first goal of the season in Changchun Yatai’s 1-1 stalemate with Beijing Renhe in Sunday’s Chinese Super League encounter at Development Area Stadium.

After racking in 15 goals last season for the Changchun outfit, the forward continued with the impressive form with a goal against the newly-promoted side in his third outing for the club this term to help Chen Jingang’s side secure their second point in the division.

Following their 5-0 thrashing by Guangzhou Evergrande in their last game, Yatai were on the verge of suffering their second consecutive defeat before the Nigeria international came to their rescue.

Gang Wang puts Luis Garcia Plaza’s men in front in the 27th minute after benefitting from Jaime Ayovi’s assist.

However, just three minutes before the break, the former Watford player levelled proceedings for the home team which later proved to be crucial.

Both sides failed to get the much-needed goal to claim the victory as they both settled for a point apiece.

In Turkey, Super Eagles assistant captain Eddy Onazi also netted his first goal in six months to help Trabzonspor thrash Azubuike Okechukwu’s Yeni Malatyaspor 4-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Prior to the game at Medical Park Stadyumu, Onazi had not found the net in the league since September 10, 2017 when he scored against Genclerbirligi.