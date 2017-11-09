Igali promises to improve wrestling in Nigeria

The President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, on Thursday promised to help in improving the wrestling sport in the country, through improved refereeing and coaching.

Igali who is attending the ongoing United World Wrestling Referees and Coaches Education Course at Manchester in the UK said he would do this by imparting knowledge.

The Sydney 2000 Olympics gold medalist said participants in the course were being taught wrestling specific technical knowledge such as coaching, refereeing and safety rules updates.

He said: “It is a professional development course which commenced on Sunday and is expected to end on Saturday. It’s been such a demanding and rewarding experience.”

He added that the course would be very handy ahead of the African Championship of February 2018.

Igali said: “The various officials of the game must be aware of the little changes in the elite sport.”

NAN reports that the UWW Referees and Coaches Education Course is a seven-day event.