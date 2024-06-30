ICPC speaks on advertised recruitment on social media

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has reacted to the advertisement circulating on social media that it is recruiting.

Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson for the Commission, Demola Bakare, said this in a statement.

In the statement on Sunday, Bakare said: “It has come to the attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that a fake recruitment announcement is currently circulating on various platforms, including social media and unauthorized websites.

“The false information claims that ICPC is conducting a mass recruitment exercise, instructing individuals to submit their personal details and application fees to fraudulent entities.

“Thus, the Commission wishes to categorically state that it is not conducting any recruitment exercise at this time.

“Any recruitment announcement will be made only through our official channels, which include our official website icpc.gov.ng, our verified social media handles, and two reputable national newspapers as required by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We advise the public to disregard any such announcements that do not come from our official channels. We urge individuals not to submit their personal information or make any payments to these fraudsters.

“The ICPC remains committed to transparency and integrity in all our operations, including recruitment. We are actively working with relevant authorities to identify and prosecute the individuals behind these fraudulent activities.

“If you have any doubts or require further clarification, please contact us directly through our official communication lines provided on our website.”