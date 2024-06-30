I’m alive, says Olu Jacobs, relaxes at Ikoyi Club with wife + Video

Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, has confirmed he is alive.
In a video in which he was being given a haircut, the 82-year-old actor was told by the barber of his reported death.
The man giving him the haircut then asked: “Are you dead?”
In reaction to the information, the Nollywood veteran responded: “No.”
The man giving him the haircut then said that Jacobs will be at the Ikoyi Club in Ikoyi area of Lagos State later in the day to further dispel the rumour.
A video a few hours later showed Jacobs and Silva at Ikoyi Club.
The Eagle Online recalls that reports earlier on Sunday had it that Jacobs was dead.
However, his wife, Joke Silva, and his son, Soji, have dispelled the news.