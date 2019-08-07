The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company says it will ensure that customers get meters within 10 working days of receipt of payment.

IBEDC Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele, made this known at a town hall meeting to educate electricity consumers on the Meter Asset Provider Scheme on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

He said that MAP was established under the 2018 MAP Regulation in other to tackle inconveniences faced by electricity customers such as estimated billings.

According to him, MAP will bridge the metering gap and accelerate meter roll out to enhance revenue generation.

Ayodele also explained that MAP would encourage the development of independent and competitive meter services.

The Chief Operating Officer stated further that the MAP scheme was not meant for provision of meters alone, but would also ensure installation, maintenance and replacement of faulty meters.

He said that IBEDC management was committed to ensuring that no fewer than 988,915 electricity customers get meters at N38,325 for single-phase.

He stated: “A three-phase meter cost N70,350 VAT inclusive.”

He appealed to IBEDC customers to go through the proper channel to avoid fraudulent activities, saying no extra fee would be charged.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that similar meetings are scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo town, Iseyin, Saki, Abeokuta, Ota, Ibafo, Ijebu-Ode, Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilorin, Offa and Ogbomosho.