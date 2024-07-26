Iba Adams to South-West Governors: Partner with us to fight insecurity 

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has reaffirmed his commitment to combat the spate of insecurity in the South West region.

He said the problem of insecurity in the region would be addressed within six months if the governors eventually partner with him.

Iba Adams gave the assurances on Monday in Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state at the 2024 edition of Okota festival, where he stated the need for thorough overhauling of the Nigerian constitution.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated also that addressing the structural imbalances of the Nigerian nation has become important, especially now that more regions are agitating for self-determination.

Stressing the need for regionalism as the best option for Nigeria and Nigerians, Iba Gani Adams said the 1999 constitution was the greatest undoing of the Nigerian nation, noting also that the constitution was the making of the military and was largely embellished with fraught processes and contents.

“By virtue of my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, I can still partner with the governors of the South West region to reenact what the old Aare Onakakanfos did, which is to defend the people of Yorubaland.

“Let me make it clear that I am not asking the governors to hand over their security structure to us.

“However, I have made this clear severally in my statements and letters that we want to partner with the governors to unravel the security scourge in the South West region.

“And I assure you that if they would partner with us to fight insecurity, we would see a huge difference within six months. I am sure that if we get it right in the South-West, other regions would follow in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Royal father of the day, who was also the royal host, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun, praised Iba Gani Adams for using the Oodua People’s Congress platform to promote the cultural identity of Yoruba land.

Oba Olanipekun said the OPC under the leadership of Iba Gani Adams has been consistent in promoting the culture and tradition of the people of Arigidi town for the past sixteen years, adding that the town has also made significant progress by celebrating the festival.

“This year’s festival is another opportunity for us to unite and come up with ideas that can further strengthen the bond between us.

“Arigidi Akoko is blessed with many traditional festivals.These festivals include the popular Ajagbo festival, the Agbogbo festival and the New yam festival.

“These festivals are very important to the people of Arigidi because they bring about unity, peace and tranquillity that is needed to fulfil the destiny of this ancient town.

“Let me say it again that there’s a need for us to continue to use these festivals as the best opportunity for us to bring back the lost glory to Arigidi and indeed the entire Yorubaland.”

Obafemi Sogbe,who stood in for the Ondo state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism,Hon. Rasheed Badmus, assured the people of Arigidi Akoko that the Ondo state government will do everything possible to promote the culture and tradition of the people of the state.

He said the state government is making efforts to use festivals like the Okota to drive the tourism potential of the state.

“The state government under the leadership of our amiable governor, Orimisan is doing everything that is possible to reinvent the joy inherent in celebrating the cultural fiesta across the state as it was in the good olden days.

“We want to use festivals like the Okota to drive the tourism potential of the state and bring about the lost glory of the state.

“We thank the Kabiesi,Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun,and Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for their efforts in promoting the cultural identity of the people of this town.

“I urge all other traditional rulers that are present here to use this great opportunity as a template to promote and celebrate their different but unique culture in the state.”

Owa Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin, in his remarks, said as a traditional ruler and custodian of culture and tradition, it is his responsibility to promote the culture of his town.

He added also that religion is different from tradition, urging participants to concentrate more on efforts that could help in advancing the cause of cultural promotion.

Director General, Bureau of Tourism Development, Ekiti state, Wale Ojo-Lanre, urged all sons and daughters of Arigidi Akoko to support any initiative that would help promote the tourism potential of the state.

Ojo-Lanre said the tourism sector is a big platform for both social and economic development.

“I am happy that the Kabiesi, Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams have been at the vanguard of promoting the culture of the people of Arigidi and by doing that, they are sending positive message to drive the tourism potential of Ondo state and Arigidi Akoko.”

Apart from the royal host, other royal fathers that were present at the festival included the Owa Ale of Ikare Akoko, HRM Oba Adeleke Adedoyin, Olubaran of Ibaramu, Oba Olusegun Atibioke, Olora of Ora Ajowa Akoko, Oba Adeolu Bolarinwa Oluyani of Iyani, Oba Joel Sunday Daud, Onise of Ise, Oba Richard Olu Ayodele, Oluburupa of Iburupa, Oba Babatunde Olaleye, Oloso of Oso Ajowa, Oba Jimoh Clement, the Olori of Oro Ajowa, Oba Timothy Ipinmoroti, the Elese of Ese, Oba DA Adewunmi,the Alauga of Auga, Oba SK Agunloye among others.

Leaders of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC),the Aareonakakanfo Chiefs in Council were also present at the event.

