Ian Wright: Abraham better than Batshuayi

Tammy Abraham should be playing for Chelsea instead of Michy Batshuayi, according to Ian Wright.

The Belgian striker started for Antonio Conte’s side in yesterday’s defeat at Crystal Palace as summer signing Alvaro Morata is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile Chelsea loanee Abraham scored a brace as Swansea beat Huddersfield and Wright was impressed with the 20-year-old’s performance.

“Tammy set the tone straight away,” he said.

“What I really like about him is that he hits the target. I was hoping he would get some goals today to give him confidence. He worked hard and showed composure for his first goal and his movement today was superb.

“With that movement, I’m taking Tammy (over Batshuayi) all day long.”

Abraham’s Swansea team-mate Leon Britton has also heaped praiseon the youngster, suggesting he could easily break into the Chelsea first team.

Batshuayi has scored five times this season but is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old led the line at Selhurst Park but former Crystal Palace striker Wright said he isn’t doing enough to keep his place.

He added: “I said a couple of weeks ago that Batshuayi should be very disappointed that he (Conte) would rather put (Eden) Hazard up there.”