Senator Jeremiah Useni, Plateau Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, has pledged to work with all citizens of the state without animosity, for the development and progress of the state if he emerged victorious at the Elections Petition Tribunal.

Useni made the pledge on Wednesday when PDP elected State House of Assembly members paid him a solidarity visit at his Residence in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former Military Governor of the defunct Bendel State, expressed optimism about the tribunal’s verdict on his petition challenging the victory of Governor Simon Lalong at the March 9 re-run.

He said: “My desire is the growth and development of Plateau and very ready to work with every citizen irrespective of party affiliation and ethnic inclination to achieve that.

“Plateau has suffered enough as a state and needs to be rescued and moved forward in the interest of the people of the state.”

Useni, who congratulated the PDP legislators for their victory at the 2019 general elections, urged them to work as a team to ensure that the electorate and the people of their respective constituencies celebrated their stewardship.

He said: “The interest of the Party, PDP, and the State should be paramount to you all as legislators and people’s representatives.

“As legislators you should be wary of enemies of progress who may want to divide and pitch you against one another to loose focus and fail in your responsibilities to your party and constituencies.

“I commend you for winning your elections in spite of the ways and manners the elections were conducted and results declared.

“Although we in the opposition, we did well during the elections, winning all the three senatorial zones if not for the manipulations that characterised it and we were short changed.

“You must be resolute in your conduct as legislators to ensure that your party and constituencies are not short changed no matter what.”

A Retired Lieutenant General, Useni, who said he was strengthened by the visit, however, lamented the crisis rocking the PDP in the state, saying there was need for all members to work toward resolving the problem for the good of the party and Plateau.

Earlier, Fom Gwadson, the spokesman of the delegation and member representing Jos South Local Government in the Plateau Assembly, told Useni that they were at his residence in solidarity visit over his petition at the election petition tribunal.