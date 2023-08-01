I passed Common Entrance in Primary 3 – Senator Abbo

828 828

The representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo, said he took the National Common Entrance Examination when he was in Primary 3, describing himself as exceptionally brilliant.

He spoke on Monday following a dispute over the curriculum vitae presented by a ministerial nominee, Prof. Joseph Utsev.

Utsev, from Benue State, had claimed he left primary school in 1989 though born in 1980.

Intervening after his colleagues raised eyebrows on the claim, Abbo said: “I sat for common entrance examination when I was in Primary 3 and I won because I was exceptionally brilliant.

“I passed.”

Abbo spoke following the observation by the representative of Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, on Utsev’s CV.

Abiru noted: “On the very first page, Page 1, you said you were born on the 2nd of December, 1980.

“Now, looking further down, you attended St John’s Primary School, Gboko.

“You just wrote 1989.

“I’m wondering whether you finished primary school in 1989, which would suggest that you either started primary school at the age of three or two, for you to finish in 1989.”

In response, Utsev said his admission to primary school came in 1984.

He said: “The year 1989 was when I got my first (school) leaving certificate.

“That was when I passed out with a first school leaving certificate.

“I’m talking about primary school.”