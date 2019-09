Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has said he spent over N19 million for his botched 28th birthday.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command had on Saturday sealed the venues of the birthday bash in Lagos.

Commenting on his social media handle on Snapchat, Bobrisky said he invested over N19 million in it.

The crossdresser wrote: “Over 19million just went like that lol.

“Thanks God for life.”