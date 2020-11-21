Chief Sunday Inyima, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Water Resources, has debunked insinuations of his resignation from Governor David Umahi’s cabinet, saying he cannot resign on Facebook.



The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the social media, especially Facebook, was recently awash with reports of the Commissioner’s resignation occasioned by Umahi’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.



Inyima, a former Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State and popularly known as Agbalagba in the political circles, made the declaration on Saturday while addressing newsmen.



He said: “I cannot recollect collecting my appointment letter from Facebook or the radio station, where I purportedly announced my resignation.



“I instead collected my appointment letter from the governor through the Secretary to the State Government and will follow such channel if I intend to resign.”



The former Commissioner for Lands and Housing said he did not attend the last State Executive Council meeting because he was attending a World Bank regional water conference in Enugu.



Inyima said: “My absence possibly fuelled speculations of my resignation but the trip to Enugu for the conference was approved by the governor.



“It is unfortunate that our people engage in gossip and back-biting and this was engineered by a particular political office holder from the area.



“The fake news of my resignation, however, showed me that I am still relevant and important and I am gratified over it.”



He declared his support for the governor’s defection to the APC, noting that it signified a new dawn for the state.



Inyima said: “It is time to connect Ebonyi and the South East zone to the national ‘grid’ (centre) and make it available where things are shared to other states and zones.



“We are now operating on an electric high tension and Ebonyi and the South East zone are qualified to produce the president of the country.”