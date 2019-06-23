Hyundai’s midsize Sedan-Sonata has undergone total makeover, incorporating third-generation vehicle platform to give the 8th generation Sonata an amazingly inspiring appearance and improved performance.

Expected to debut in Nigeria soon, Hyundai Motor Company said the new platform will improve the market competitiveness of Hyundai’s newest Sonata and its future models, which are already being infused with greater flexibility, enhanced overall design, safety, efficiency, power and driving performance.



Suffice to say that the Hyundai’s all-new Sonata begins a fresh chapter for Hyundai’s longest-standing model, continuing a global success story that started in 1985.

The eighth-generation Sonata is unlike any of its predecessors: a four-door-coupe style that showcases Hyundai’s new “Sensuous Sportiness” design language.

As a signature product for the brand, it represents Hyundai’s future design vision, while also incorporating advanced safety systems and cutting-edge technology, engineered to be effortless and intuitive in function.

The latest Sonata is the first model to be based on Hyundai’s new, innovative “third-generation” modular vehicle platform, which delivers increased strength and reduced weight to enable improvements in design, safety, efficiency and driving performance.

The car uses an extensive application of advanced technologies to boost comfort, convenience and active safety. It is also the first model to premiere a new collaboration with Bose to deliver an exceptional audio experience

According to Hyundai, the platform builds on the former platform’s core advantages, enabling a stable design with a lower center of gravity that allows Hyundai to implement sporty and stylish design elements to the new Sonata.

The new generation Sonata is also offering reduced weight and improved fuel efficiency while achieving stronger durability with the new platform.

The platform is also expected to deliver significant improvement in collision safety through the adoption of a multi-load path structure, ‘Hot Stamping,’ and super-high tensile steel plate.

The sophisticated multi-load path structure similarly increases the energy absorbed by the vehicle in a collision thus improving safety with minimization of collision impact into the passenger cabin.

Hyundai said the platform has been designed to allow the tyres to move outward during a small overlap collision to maximize customer safety. Such technology inhibits vehicle from spinning and prevents possible secondary collisions.

The Korean automaker also noted that the extended application of Hot Stamping will prevent deformation of the passenger room, thereby improving vehicle safety just as it is expected to improve power, driving performance, which would all be fused into Hyundai’s next-generation engine called the Smartstream Powertrain.

Featuring a system that controls the flow of air, the new platform improves air movement to the engine bay and heat dissipation, which enhances stability in the lower part of the vehicle thus minimizing air resistance to deliver excellent efficiency and power performance.

Stability has also been enhanced by lowering the position of heavy equipment in the platform, which reduces weight and lowers the center of gravity.

This transformation will enhance handling by dramatically expanding lateral stiffness, while positioning the steering closer to the wheel center and providing stable and balanced driving performance through tyre-optimization technology.

What’s more, Hyundai has reduced offensive cabin noise, using reinforced sound-absorbing systems in vibration-sensitive parts.

“Through implementation of the third-generation platform, the new generation Sonata is expected to provide world-class value in overall vehicle performance,” Fayez Abdul Rahman, Vice President, Architecture Group Hyundai Motor Company, assured.

“Starting with the new Sonata model, Hyundai will gradually expand the use of new platform in order to provide joy of driving and comfort to the customers,” Rahman added

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond with its range of world-class vehicles and mobility services available in more than 200 countries.

And with more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai has sold more than 4.5 million vehicles globally and is continuing to enhance its product line-up with vehicles that are helping to build solutions for a more sustainable future, such as NEXO, the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV.