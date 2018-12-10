Human Rights Day: Army pledges commitment to defend human dignity

The Nigerian Army has re-committed itself to the defence of human dignity and advancing the cause of freedom of Nigerians throughout the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, made the pledge on Monday in a message to mark the 2018 “International Human Rights Day.”

NAN reports that the day is observed every year on December 10.

Buratai emphasised that the army firmly believes that the promotion and protection of human rights were “essential component of military operations.”

He, however, noted with regret the situation in some areas in the North Eastern States of of the country “where heinous acts of terrorism continue to be perpetuated by Boko Haram terrorists.

“We firmly embrace the idea and the message behind the International Human Rights Day and we are committed to doing our part to spread awareness and support for human rights every day.

“On this day, I recommit the Nigerian Army to supporting the brave officers, men and women who are working daily to defend human dignity and advance the cause of freedom of Nigerians across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.”

While he paid tribute to the officers and men, who had paid the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of human rights for people in the North East, Buratai said the “resurgent acts of terrorism challenges the rights that we celebrate today.”

He, however, said he believes that freedom, including the right to live without fear, would triumph eventually over terrorism, adding that the army remains committed to working toward that end.

The army chief appreciated the support and partnerships from local and International Non-Government Organisations in the effort to defend human dignity.

He said: “I specifically note the support of the National Human Rights Commission.

“Its human rights training programme for military personnel and its Nigerian Military Human Rights Dialogue initiative have largely enhanced the human rights awareness and education of our personnel.

“I am also thankful for our partnerships with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Red Cross and Crescent as well as Nigerian Bar Association.”