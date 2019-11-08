Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra on Friday identified human errors as the leading cause of road accidents in the state.

Obiano made this known at the ongoing 2019 “Ember Months Safety Campaign” organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps in Onitsha.

Theme of the campaign is: “Road Safety is a State of Mind, Road Traffic Crashes is Absence of the Mind; Stay Alert, Stay Alive”.

Obiano said: “Road traffic crashes or fatalities like we have been experiencing in the state, do not just happen, they are majorly caused by human elements.

“Whether the road is good or bad, it is the attitude of the human element, either on the part of the driver, passenger or pedestrian that determines whether a crash will occur.

“The state government has set up a committee to investigate and come up with lasting solutions to the incidents of fire outbreaks due to road traffic accidents in the state.”

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, the governor urged FRSC to enforce strict adherence to traffic rules and ensure effective traffic management during the yuletide.

Also, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, urged road users to desist from risky behaviours that could cause road crashes.

Oyeyemi, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer, Kehinde Adeleye, urged drivers to be focussed, concentrate while driving and ensure their vehicles were in good condition and obey traffic laws.

He promised that the corps would ensure the promotion of road safety across the country for a safe motoring environment during the ‘Ember’ period.

In his remarks, the FRSC Sector Commander, Anambra, Andrew Kumapayi, said the campaign was an annual event to remind stakeholders and road users on the need for road safety practices that would avert traffic crash.

Kumapayi said there was also need to work on the minds of road users to ensure road use decorum and avoid accidents.

“Anambra has suffered colossal loss by incessant articulated vehicles crashes leading to destruction of lives, businesses, investments and property.

“Researches have also shown that 80 per cent of these crashes are caused by human errors.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility; we need to reset our minds, particularly drivers, they should avoid getting drunk, distracted, and dangerous driving.

“They should desist from wrongful overtaking, wrong parking and other acts that can endanger lives and property,” Kumapayi said.