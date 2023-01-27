Hubby gifts Regina Daniels $100,000, new N100,000 notes

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has been gifted $100,000 and N100,000 new notes by her hubby, Ned Nwoko.

Daniels made the developments known in a video and on her Insta Stories on separate days during the week.

In a video she released on Monday, the Nollywood actress displayed the new Naira notes Nwoko, a senatorial candidate for the 2023 elections in Delta State, gave her.

The money came in bundles of N200 notes.

On Thursday, via her Insta Stories, she wrote: “Okay!!!

“I can’t believe an alert of 100,000 usd was sitting pretty in my account since yesterday afternoon. And I’m just discovering.

“This husband has lots of mind-blowing doings up his sleeve mehhhhnnn.

“Thank you, baby.”