How to check your 2024 UTME results via SMS, online

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released modalities for the checking of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results via SMS.

The release of the modalities followed the conclusion of the UTME and release of the first set of results by JAMB.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

How to check 2024 UTME results via SMS for N50

1. Use the phone number you registered with

2. Text UTMERESULT to 55019/66019

3. Wait for the response, which will come in the following format: “Dear Candidate X, your result is as follows (and the details will be provided).

How to check 2024 UTME results online

1. Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal:

– Open a web browser on any device with internet access

– Go to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s eFacility portal at [https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login](https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login).

2. Enter Your Login Details:

– Input the email address and password you used during the registration process.

3. Access Your Results:

– Click on the “Check UTME Results” button.

– Your UTME score for each subject will be displayed on the screen.