The official Facebook page of T.B. Joshua shared the touching testimony of a young man living in Switzerland who said the Pastor’s prayers during his trip to a meeting in Nazareth, the hometown of Jesus Christ, saved him from killing himself or someone else.

The testimony, titled: “Deadly Demon Defeated,” reads:

The rage intensified. As did the confusion. A cruel voice whirling dangerously within. ‘Why don’t you just kill someone, so you can go to prison and be ‘safe’ in there for the rest of your life…’

Milan, a Bosnian living in Switzerland, faced a terrible predicament. Medical doctors diagnosed ADHD but Milan knew there was something far more sinister at work – an evil spirit. “I couldn’t keep any job or relationship because of this spirit,” he explained. “There was this force that followed me wherever I went. When I got angry, I would feel like I needed to kill – either to kill myself or kill someone else and spend the rest of my life in prison,” he vividly depicted.

“Mr Simikic tried his best to calm the rage within – visiting various ‘healers’ in search of spiritual help and psychiatric hospitals in search of medical help. Nothing seemed to work. “Because I was a danger to society, I was stopped from even driving my car,” he recounted. Normalcy seemed nothing more than a distant dream.

When Milan learned about the Nazareth Meeting with TB Joshua, he reached an internal resolution – “If TB Joshua can’t help me, that’s the end of my life.” Despite his initial skepticism, nothing could prepare Milan for what followed when TB Joshua prayed for him. “I fell down and physically felt as if some spirits were leaving my body through my mouth,” he explained. The curse had finally been broken! The burden was lifted at last!

“When I woke up the next morning, I felt normal for the first time in my life. The heavy, negative force disappeared,” he excitedly testified. “I want to advise anyone facing the problem I once had that the solution can only be found in Jesus Christ,” he exhorted others. Truly, a million thanks are not enough!”

Several other testimonies from the event were similarly posted, including that of an American lady who stated she had always been sceptical of faith-healing but after receiving prayer from Joshua, the Founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, and experiencing a miracle herself, “she is now a believer”.

The two-day event in Nazareth made headlines worldwide, attracting the attention of international media such as the New York Times and Reuters.

. Tawia Acheampong is a writer based in Ghana.