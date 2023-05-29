How Shettima took oath of office as 16th vice-president

Senator Kashim Shettima, has taken oath of office to serve as the 16th Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The oath was administered by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Monday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Shettima, who was the first to be administered the oath, succeeded the immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Nigeria`s seventh consecutive democratic transition.

“I, Kashim Shettima, do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear through allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that as Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will discharge my duties and perform my function honestly to the best of my ability and faithfully in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the law.

“That, I will abide by the Code of Conduct contained in the 5th schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“ That, I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct and my official decisions, that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, help me God.”

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by the new First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu and the wife of the Vice-President, Nana Shettima, in the midst of friends, families, supporters and other well-wishers.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the Vice-President was nominated by President Tinubu which resulted in the victory of the party in the Feb. 25 Presidential election.

Shettima was born on Sept. 2, 1966 in Maiduguri, Borno State and married to Hajiya Nana Shettima with three children.

He was a two-term Governor of Borno State and was the Senator representing Borno Central in the Senate before his emergence as vice president.