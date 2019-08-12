Former Minister of Petroleum, Deziani Alison-Madueke, has revealed how some aides of former President Goodluck Jonathan blocked former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, from meeting him.

Sanusi is currently the Emir of Kano.

Alison-Madueke made this known in an interview with the Publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu.

She also debunked allegations of missing $20 billion under the administration of Jonathan as alleged by Sanusi, but admitted that there were some discrepancies when it was cross checked.

She said: “There were those who said the then Governor of Central Bank must have been angry at me because of the way the Presidency treated him.

“In all honesty, he was being blocked from seeing the President by some of Oga’s people (presidential aides) but it had nothing to do with me.

“I was the one who even told Oga about the development and Oga said he would meet him in London on one of his trips.

“Unfortunately, my boss fell ill and was rushed to King Edward Hospital and the meeting was aborted.

“Sanusi and I had been friends.

“There was no way I would have done anything bad to him.

“He even came to my house to inform me about his interest in heading the African Development Bank and we discussed for about two hours.

“I promised to support him and I spoke to Oga about it.

“We were together on the Reconciliation Committee that looked into the accounts of NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation).

“Yes there were gaps but not on the alarming scale being circulated.

“(Ahmed) Markafi (former Governor of Kaduna State) did a thorough job.

“You know he is a very sound accountant.”