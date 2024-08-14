How Obasanjo challenged me to write ‘50 top role models in Ogun’ –Dada Olaonipekun

The publisher of a community newspaper in Abeokuta, Prestige, Dada Olaonipekun, has declared that he wrote his book, “50 top role models in Ogun” as a way of taking up the challenge by former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Olaonipekun made this known during the launching of the book, which is the third in a series, recently.

He also asserted that the book was his contribution to humanity and a challenge to upcoming ones to also write.

Speaking during the public presentation of the book in Aboekuta, Ogun State capital, the author said the book celebrated individuals who had, in one way or the other, contributed to the growth of the society, particularly, Ogun State.

He, however, said the choice of those featured in the book was not limited to Ogun State indigenes.

Some of the personalities featured were people who lived in Ogun State and made impact.

Olaonipekun, while challenging others to write as a way of contributing to the society, said he was challenged by former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said he had queried Obasanjo over the supposedly high cost of one of his books and the elder statesman told him to go and write his own book if it was that easy.

“Lo ree ko tie” (meaning, go and write your own), he quoted Obasanjo as saying.

He said it was the challenge by Obasanjo that made him write his own book.

Some of the personalities featured in the book are notable broadcaster, Sesan Ekisola; Justice Demola Bakare; Dr. Sonny Kuku; Professor Samuel Oluwalana; Elder Bode Adeaga; Dr. Tayo Apampa; Chief Alani Bankole; Ambassador Tunji Isola; Top Adaramola; Toyin Sogbesan; Chief Sunday Oduntan among others.

In all, 50 eminent personalities are featured in the book.

