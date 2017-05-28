LATEST NEWS:
08. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 8, 20172min0

Related Articles

FeaturedR&D Health

WHO issues new updates on antibiotics, HIV, cancer drugs

FeaturedFootballSport

Rivers United 100 CAF match balls dispatched to NFF top shot ‘disappears’

FeaturedNews

FG to Nigerians: Ignore threats, divisive ultimatum from northern youths

FeaturedPolitics

Why we registered only five out of 95 political associations that applied – INEC

CrimeFeatured

Troops subdue Boko Haram after two hours battle in Maiduguri

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Probe $15.9b NLNG dividends theft, NEITI urges Reps

FeaturedPolitics

Breaking: INEC registers five new political parties

FeaturedPolitics

How alcohol intake during pregnancy deforms babies

Dangers-of-alcohol-during-pregnancy.jpg
The finding includes even drinking at low levels such as the occasional drink

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can subtly influence the way a baby’s face is formed, researchers have found.

The finding includes even drinking at low levels such as the occasional drink.

Using a 3D facial analysis, features observed were subtle and not visible to the naked eye, being less than 2mm.

However, the researchers did observe small changes to the mid-face – the nose, lips and eyes – of babies who were exposed to any alcohol from the first trimester of pregnancy.

According to Mirror, the findings which researchers said also raises questions about brain development – come out of a study of 415 babies who had 3D photographs taken of their faces at the age of one.

Researchers at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute asked the mums of the babies about their drinking habits before and during their pregnancies.

The differences between children exposed or not to alcohol were analysed with the Medical Imaging Research Centre at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

A co-lead author, Harry Matthews, said: “We used a sophisticated 3D facial analysis technique, mapping something like 7,000 individual dot points on the face.”

One of the study’s lead authors, Evi Muggli, said: “We know that alcohol use in pregnancy contributes to how the face is formed in the womb.

“We found when analysing the detailed images in our study, that any alcohol in pregnancy, even low amounts can subtly influence facial development.”

Advice for mums-to-be

The safest approach is not to drink alcohol at all if you are trying to conceive, could conceive or are already pregnant.

If you did consume alcohol before you knew it was best to avoid it, the risk of your baby being harmed is very low.

Talk to your GP, obstetrician or midwife about any concerns you may have.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousMURIC opposes permission granted ex-Minister's son standing trial to go for Hajj

nextWhy there is crisis in Kogi APC - Reconciliation committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

WHO issues new updates on antibiotics, HIV, cancer drugs

How alcohol intake during pregnancy deforms babies

Rivers United 100 CAF match balls dispatched to NFF top shot ‘disappears’

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.