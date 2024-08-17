House of Representatives urges swift intervention in abduction of medical students

The House of Representatives has expressed deep concern over the abduction of 20 medical students in Benue State, urging swift intervention from security agencies.



According to reports, the students – 12 from the University of Jos and eight from the University of Maiduguri – were abducted on Thursday, August 15, 2024, on their way to a conference organised by the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu.

This incident has caused significant alarm and distress across the country.



The Nigerian Medical Association has expressed deep concern for the safety and well-being of these future medical professionals. NMA Secretary-General, Dr. Benjamin Egbo, stated in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, “Given the urgency of this matter and the potential risks to the lives of these young students, we implore your office to deploy all necessary resources to secure their immediate and safe return.



“The Nigerian Medical Association is deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of these future medical professionals, and we believe that swift and decisive action by the Nigeria Police Force is crucial at this time.”



Similarly, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students stated, “As students, we are the future of Nigeria, and an attack on us is an attack on the very future of this great nation.” Medical students are also crucial to the future of healthcare excellence, innovation, and compassion. Their education, safety, and well-being are vital to the progress and health of our society.



“The House of Representatives stands with the NMA and NANS in urgently calling on the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to mobilise all necessary resources to ensure the safe return of these students.

Dennis Idahosa, Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, emphasised, “The safety of our medical students is paramount, and this incident is not just an attack on these young professionals but on the future of our healthcare system. We cannot afford to lose any more lives to the insecurity plaguing our country. No student should be fearful of going about their lawful duties in the country. We demand decisive action from our security agencies to bring these students home safely.”



“The House remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance the security and safety of all Nigerians and will continue to monitor this situation closely. Our thoughts and prayers are with the abducted students and their families. We call for immediate and decisive action to ensure their safe return.”

