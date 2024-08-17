Runsewe mourns Ekiti young golfers

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, has condoled the families of young golfers who lost their lives en route to the IBB Junior Open Golf Championship in Abuja.

The contingent from Ekiti, bound for the 16th IBB Junior Open Golf Championship, was involved in a ghastly motor accident near Kabba, Kogi State, on Wednesday.

The accident claimed the lives of two young golfers, while two others sustained injuries.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, Runsewe sympathised with the families of the young golfers and the entire membership of the Ekiti Golf Club.

“The Nigeria Golf Federation offers its condolences to the families of these young golfers and the entire membership of the Ekiti Golf Club. May God grant them the strength to bear this loss.

“We pray for the swift recovery of the two young golfers who sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment,” he said.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 146 children from nine states and the FCT are participating in the championship.

The grassroots tournament, which teed off on Thursday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, is expected to end on Sunday.

