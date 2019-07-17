Hero lager, a leading quality beer brand from the stable of International Breweries Plc, a proud part of the AB InBev family, has kicked off a unique campaign tagged “Echefula’’or “Never Forget Your Identity’’ in Igbo dialect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the campaign seeks to connect the brand at an even deeper level with the people that have welcomed and accepted it as part of their culture.

It is to also remind consumers to take pride in their heritage, identity, celebrate their culture and embrace their traditions.

The company said on Wednesday in Lagos that the campaign would explore the uniqueness and beauty of diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria, while encouraging Hero loyalists to be proud about their heritage, way of life, beliefs and tradition.

“This campaign was initiated out of a strong desire to underline our identity as a people and to reawaken the spirit of who we are, our values, our history and the great exploits of our generation past.

“And more importantly as a call to action to Never Forget our identity as Heroes irrespective of wherever in the world we may be,’’ the Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolu Adedeji said in a statement.

Adedeji noted that culture was one of the main pillars of development and sustenance of communities and no society could progress in its absence.

She added: “It is regarded as the identity where common values, attitudes, preferences, knowledge are attributed to the behaviour of a people.

“Identity expressed through culture is a necessity for all human development. It creates the fundamental building blocks in our personality and in the ties that link us to communities and nations.

“As a result of western encroachment, ideas and influence, the younger generation are fast forgetting those peculiar traits that define us as Africans, Nigerians and as a people.’’

The marketing drector noted that urbanisation had also increased the possibility of people to forget our way of life, mannerism, culture, food and language.

Adedeji said: “The Echefula campaign is aimed at the preservation of our cultural heritage and will in its eventuality shed more light on some cultures, highlighting specific aspects of some traditions that make them special and worth honouring.

“By so doing, Hero will encourage consumers both home and abroad to take pride in their heritage and identity.”

On the idea behind the campaign, she said that the Hero brand was a loyalist brand and did not take the people’s choice to make Hero their preferred drink lightly.

She added: “For several years, Hero lager has thrived in the east. We have been part of celebrations, weddings, red capping ceremonies, naming ceremonies, chieftaincy title ceremonies and we have grown with the people.

“As they have invited us into their homes to celebrate with them all these years, we believe it is well deserving to likewise honour, celebrate everything about them.

“Celebrating our various traditions offer an excellent opportunity for inter-cultural exchange and understanding.

“We hope that this campaign will spark conversations around identity and pride in one’s heritage, no matter how far away from home you may be, you will be reminded of our rich heritage and roots, we must never forget our identity.

“This is the central message of the campaign, Echefula (Never Forget Your Identity).’’

Adedeji added that there would also be a cultural festival and the festivities will continue with in-bar activations where loads of exciting prizes would be up for grabs.