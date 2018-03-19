The traditional rulers wife was among 10 others killed, while several houses were also burnt down by the suspected herdsmen.

Herdsmen kill traditional ruler, wife, nine others in fresh Kogi attacks

Ten persons, including a traditional ruler, the Onu Agbenema, Musa Edibo, have been killed by suspected herdsmen in attacks on Agbenema, Aj’Ichekpa, Opada and Iyade villages of Kogi State on Monday.

The attackers were allegedly armed with sophisticated weapons.

The administrator of Omala LGA, Ibrahim Aboh, was reported to have been lucky to escape from the attackers.

Also, the houses of a former Chairman, Adofu Stephen, and that of his parents were burnt.

The police could not confirm the attack as at press time.