Residents of Isiala Ntighauzo community, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State were speechless when the police arrested Chima Jonathan, whose eight-year-old daughter was allegedly sexually violated by a hairstylist identified as Ndubuisi Ohuonu.

According to some residents, the police arrested Jonathan on the alleged orders of a politician, who was related to the hairstylist and didn’t want the matter to go further.

However, both the suspect and Jonathan were arrested by policemen from the Eastern Ngwa Police Division, Abia State Police Command.

It was gathered that due to people’s shock and unmasked outrage, Jonathan was later released.

Ohuonu, who rented a shop near the community market, was said to have been grabbed by youths of the community and handed over to their traditional ruler, who then invited the Police.

The suspect was further alleged to have been caught at about 7:30pm behind his shop with the minor.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the minor and some of her friends were playing close to the hairstylist’s shop when he sighted them and smartly separated her from her friends.

It was further gathered that an older girl, who later noticed what Ohuonu was going to the little girl, raised the alarm, attracting the attention of youths in the community.

It was further alleged that the girl was undressed by the suspect and caught in compromising position with the minor.

When our reported contacted Jonathan, he explained that he was not at home when the incident happened.

He added that he was later invited by policemen attached to Eastern Ngwa and then detained.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said he had directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Eastern Ngwa Division to transfer the matter to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Umuahia.