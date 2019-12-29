Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg.

The Norwegian striker is seen as one of Europe’s brightest young prospects, and had been heavily linked with Manchester United.

However, the 19-year-old has penned a contract until 2024 with the Bundesliga side, who have an excellent reputation for developing young talent.

Haaland has scored an incredible 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian side so far this season, while also racking up seven assists.

He has excelled in the Champions League, scoring eight times in six group games, making him the competition’s second highest scorer behind Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, though his side failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

The news will come as a blow to United, who are known to be in the market for a striker, having failed to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku when the Belgian left for Inter Milan this summer.