Guardiola: Free-scoring Man City are peaking at right time

Pep Guardiola feels his Manchester City side are hitting their stride as they approach the business end of the 2022/2023 season.

The English Premier League (EPL) champions have fallen below their usual high levels of consistency this term.

But they have found form over the past month and are firmly in contention in three competitions heading into the international break.

Manchester City thrashed runaway English Championship leaders Burnley 6-0 on Saturday to power into the English FA Cup quarter-finals.

That came four days after a 7-0 demolition of RB Leipzig which eased them into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

They remain the closest challengers to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester City have won their last six matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in 10, stretching back to the first week of February.

“We are in a good moment,” said Guardiola. “Against Newcastle United we were good to handle an incredible opponent. Then after, RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace, as always we suffered.

“But we scored a lot of goals and conceded few chances and were stable with everyone making contributions.

“We defended well, (and) we are a threat in the set-pieces like never before. In the last six or seven years I never had the feeling we could score in every corner-kick or free-kick.

“Now we stop and go to the national teams and then after we have the Reds (Liverpool). We have time to think about it, but now we know Arsenal are going to drop (just a) few points. So, we will have to win almost all the games.

“The rivals for the Champions League, a historical team, it is an honour to play against Bayern (Munich) and the (FA Cup) semi-final at Wembley again is an incredible honour.

“At this stage, to still be alive in three competitions is so nice, so good.”

Manchester City showed their revered former captain Vincent Kompany no mercy on the field as they ruthlessly dismantled his Burnley team at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland led the way with yet another hat-trick, his sixth of the campaign, taking his overall goals tally for the club to a staggering 42 in 37 appearances.

Julian Alvarez weighed in with a double and youngster Cole Palmer also got on the scoresheet after coming off the bench.

“I have the feeling the players now know we cannot lose. Otherwise, it will be over,” said Guardiola.

“When you have this urgency we can mount our best. That is the reality.”

