Groups speak on six-year single term bill, says we require purposeful leadership

The Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP), has posited that the main challenge facing Nigeria today is not the tenure of political office holders but the question of purposeful leadership.

Spokesperson for the group, Peter Ameh, said this in an interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Thursday

He spoke against the backdrop of a renewed clamour among some members of the House of Representatives for a piece of legislation to restrict the President, Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors to a single six-year term.

Amen said, “What we have now is good enough if we have purposeful leadership to drive it.

“Even if we return to the regional government today, what we will have is the decentralization of corruption.

“What we should be looking at is putting in place appropriate sanctions for those who loot the treasury and deny citizens the basic necessities of life.

“Our people are suffering, they are hungry, infant and maternal mortality in Nigeria is one of the highest in the world, these are things our lawmakers should be concerned about.

“No matter the system you have in place, if those who are to drive it lack sincerity, it will take us no where. Let’s not deceive ourselves.”

In the same vein, the National Coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, described the pursuit of such a bill at this point in Nigeria’s history as a misplacement of priority.

He said this while speaking to Vanguard in a telephone interview.

Also Read:

According to him, “Such a bill is a misplacement of priority. What we need now is equity and the National Assembly needs to pay attention to this. We have more serious issues such as insecurity and our dwindling economy.

“On the issue of equity one more state should be created for the South East. It is becoming increasingly worrisome that each time the issue of constitutional amendment comes up, tenure of political office holders comes up.

“The constitution should be used for a substantial period of time before any many amendment is carried out. This ritual of amending the constitution every four years is not taking us anywhere.”