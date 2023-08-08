Group commends Senate for withholding El-Rufai’s confirmation as minister 

A group, under the auspices of the Secure Nation Movement (SNM), on Tuesday, commended the Nigerian Senate for stopping the confirmation of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, following a petition received by the upper house.

SNM, in a statement signed by five members of the group in Abuja, said the Senate took the right step for withholding El-Rufai’s name for confirmation.

The statement titled: “We Commend the Senate,” was signed by Ahmed Lawal, Mabel B. Abraham, Mohammed S. Bashir, Kriss Allen and Godwin E. Emmanuel.

It said: “Kudos to the Nigerian Senate for taking the right step for withholding Nasir El-Rufai’s name for confirmation as a Minister at the moment.

“The Nigerian security should know that for more than five decades, Nigeria has witnessed series of struggles for development without much success. Insecurity and the absence of good governance in Nigeria have greatly contributed to unaccountability, political division, disunity, violence and unemployment, among other plagues hindering the country’s social and economic development.

“Certainly, a successful development in any democratic dispensation can only be achieved through a home-grown strategy of unity and sacrifice, not by imposing elements of disunity, sentiments, hate, barbarism, sectarianism, demolitions, self-centeredness, wahhabism and acts of injustice against humanity.

“Good human relations and an effective unity strategy, as well as establishing stable socio-political and economic systems are identified as the key objectives to Nigeria’s development in this 21st Century. Unfortunately, the elements of good governance that guarantee freedom of speech, transparency and accountability, political stability and effectiveness, rule of law, etc. have not been given recognition in Nasir El-Rufai’s past administration.

“According to the Senate President, El-Rufai and two others are still facing security checks.

“We hope to soon extend our kudos to the Nigerian security agencies in charge of these checks, for taking the right steps towards ensuring that Nigerians aren’t once again left to the mercy of people like El-Rufai’s.

“Afterall, as famously stated by Edmund Burke ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.'”

The group recalled that on July 31, 2023 , its members expressed their dismay over the nomination of the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State among the ministerial nomination list despite his alleged crimes against the people of Nigeria.

ALSO READ:

“While protesting at the National Assembly, we made it clear that Nasir El-Rufai’s nomination is a disaster to this present administration and to Nigerians in general.

“It is on record that many Nigerians have demanded the investigation and prosecution of the ex-Governor at the International Criminal Court, ICC, if found culpable in the genocidal murder of many Nigerians as well as destruction of properties in Kaduna state.

“In every democratic dispensation, all citizens must be free to follow their conscience in matters of religious faith, freedom of speech and association.

“Freedom of religion includes the right to worship alone or with others, in public or private, and to participate in religious observance, practice, and teaching without fear of persecution from government or other groups in society.

“We as Nigerians need to understand that every society has (or includes) groups of people with differing views on subjects of importance to all citizens. A liberal democracy recognizes this as a benefit to the nation and thus supports tolerance for and expression of different points of view,” they said.

According to the group, El-Rufai has Zero tolerance with no regards to fundamental human rights of the people of Nigerians despite the cosmopolitan nature of the country.

“It’s quite unfortunate that Nasir El-Rufai, who freely expressed criticism of President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, became intolerant to criticism on ascending power. During his 8-year tenure as Governor of Kaduna State, El-Rufai had even gone to the extent of using state forces to attack critics and innocent civilians having ideologies different to his!

“We should recall that even though Nasir El-Rufai was vicious, vociferous, malicious, venomous, and wicked in his criticism of Mr. Jonathan, he was at no time arrested or persecuted.

“As a result of his scandalous record of human rights violations and disobedience to court orders, the Nigerian Bar Association had in August 2020, stripped him of an earlier invitation to address its National Conference.

“The decision was taken following a petition by some lawyers against his invitation to the highly revered programme.

“Sadly, many of his victims over the past eight years have passed away while some are in difficult conditions of poverty and sickness,” they said.

According to them the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Kaduna, his political critics, Shia Muslims, Southern Kaduna people are all victims of his acts.