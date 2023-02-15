Gridlock as two containers fall on Mile 12 bridge

There is gridlock on Ikorodu Road as two containers fell off the back of a trailer on the Mile 12 bridge outbound Ikorodu.

Many commuters have resorted to trekking as a result of the traffic on the bridge.

The traffic has extended to as far as Majidun area of the road.

Our correspondent, who was at the site of the incident, reports that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency are making frantic efforts to manage the gridlock that resulted from the incident.

Reporting the incident on its Twitter handle, LASTMA wrote, “Two containers fell off the back of a trailer on the Mile 12 bridge inw Kosofe, paralysing traffic movement on the bridge.

“Vehicles are being detoured under the bridge.

“Traffic backlog at Majidun.”

The traffic management agency appealed for patience as it continued to battle the resulting gridlock.