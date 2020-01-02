A video in which a former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, was dancing salsa on the Caribbean with a white lady has surfaced online.

Fayose was in December granted leave by the Federal High Court to travel for medical check up.

He is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to Ekiti State.

The trial has lasted several years.

Fayose also on his Twitter page has photographs of himself at a resort, sparking several caustic comments.

He also had those who defended him in the minority.

Fayose is critically ill and taking treatment abroad…..

Until we take corruption fighting seriously in Nigeria our future will remain ungauranteed. pic.twitter.com/yRGYgDTTsA — Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) January 1, 2020