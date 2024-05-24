Grandma accused of burying 17-year-old daughter’s newborn alive + Video

A grandmother has allegedly buried the newborn of her 17-year-old daughter, simply identified as Favour, alive.

According to a Resource Manager, Peace Ighodaro, the incident occurred in the Ogombo area of Ajah in Lagos State.

Though she said Favour was 16 years old, the police gave her age as 17.

Igbhodalo, who accompanied her post on X with a video in which Favour spoke on Monday, said: “A 16-year-old girl called Favour in Ogombo Ajah gave birth last Saturday, but her own mother snatched the baby from her arms and brutally murd@r@d it.

“The mother had been hiding and denying the pregnancy and choose instead to sm@sh the head repeatedly with a shovel before burying it.

“The mother had been in denial about the teenager’s pregnancy, even after a test confirmed it.

“She went to great lengths to hide the baby bump, tying it up and keeping the teenager isolated at home.

“When a witness discovered what had happened, the mother initially denied the pregnancy.

“But after some prodding, she admitted the truth.

“The teenager, still reeling from the trauma, revealed she had given birth in the restroom and informed her mother, who callously told her the baby didn’t survive.

“The mother was taken to the police station, leaving the teenager alone and vulnerable. What’s even more heartbreaking is that someone had offered to adopt the baby, but the grandmother refused, choosing instead to end its life.”

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the grandmother had been arrested.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The grandma has been arrested; the mother heard her baby crying after the grandmother took the baby from her.

“The grandmother later returned to tell her that the baby had died.

“Investigation revealed that she buried the baby alive and the baby had died when neighbours dug the grave to rescue it.

“It was premeditated; the mother of the baby was 17 years old and she is in our custody not as a suspect but to be taken care of.”

