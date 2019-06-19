Kogi Youth Movement, a volunteer group of youths from Kogi, on Wednesday rejected the second term ambition of Yahaya Bello, and insisted of direct primary to pick the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the November 21 governorship election.

The youths who protested against Bello’s 2nd term ambition at the Unity Fountain arena in Abuja with placards of different inscriptions, said the KYM was adding their voice to the millions of others voices in the state that have rejected the governor’s ambition.

Secretary of the group, Ayuba Abdullahi, told newsmen during the protest that their aim was to ensure good governance and foster youth development in all its ramifications.

He described Bello’s first term as “disastrous for youths in Kogi and also kicked against his plan to compel the traditional institution in the state to support his ambition.

He said: “As youths, we are impressed with APC national leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari for his obvious strides to reposition our nation for the better.

“But it is with great displeasure that we pour out our mind that APC Kogi Chapter is now a centre for impunity, abnormalities and bias, orchestrated by Governor Yahaya Bello.

“It is with this sense of pain that we decided to cry out to the world most importantly, President Buhari and the APC National Working Committee under the trusted leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; that they may come to our rescue in Kogi.

“The most recent among all of the numerous of problems and issues bedeviling Kogi is the intimidation of our traditional rulers who Governor Yahaya Bello threatened.

“We want to state emphatically that Bello doesn’t deserve any sympathy because he doesn’t have sympathy for his citizens, hence the national body should disregard his plea to return against the wishes of the masses.”

According to him, APC risks losing Kogi, if the governorship ticket is handed over to Bello.

He said: “We promise APC victory, but just change Bello.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the inscriptions on the placards read “All our hospitals are not functioning”, “Workers are owed salary”, “Comrade Oshiomhole Kogi loves you and we want direct primary,” as well as “PMB come to our rescue”.