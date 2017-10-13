Governorship aspirant hails Osun PDP Caretaker Committee

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state, Olawale Rasheed, has commended the state caretaker committee of the party, describing its leadership and members as committed party leaders.

In a statement issued on the forthcoming congresses of the party, Rasheed, a media entrepreneur, said the Sarafa Ishola-led caretaker committee has managed the affairs of the party so effectively and efficientl,y thereby positioning it for victory next year.

Citing several reconciliation moves and actions, the aspirant said members of the committee have acted selflessly and passionately by placing the survival of the party above personal interests and opening the doors to many leaders who had previously left the party.

He said: “I must note that the caretaker committee has performed well beyond expectations of many. The chairman and the secretary have been exemplary while members such as Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Dr. Kayode Oduoye and others are excellently contributing to rebuilding the party.

“As the congresses approach, it is a thing of joy that the rebranding agenda is also ongoing from outside the party structures by so many interest groups who have adopted the PDP as a vehicle of salvation from programmed slavery and exploitation. There is a conscious programme of fine tuning of the PDP brand to make it acceptable to professionals, youth leaders, diaspora and social activists.

“More and more people previously uninterested in politics are gravitating towards PDP. Many are registering and many are forming voters clubs to mobilise for the PDP next year. The agenda which was started under Hon Soji Adagunodo was sustained through a coalition of activists and concerned professionals within and outside the state.

“The unofficial rebranding has positioned PDP as a platform of choice. The party is presented to the people as more pro-people than ever before. Her modus operandi is pointed towards more democracy with sensibilities to the feelings of the people.Even APC members will opt for the PDP going by the new tone in party image.”