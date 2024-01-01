Governor Bago is a believer in Nigeria’s diversity, says Uwak

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has described Governor Umar Bago of Niger as “a pan-Nigerian who believes in the country’s diversity devoid of any extremist agenda.”

Uwak stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said it in reaction to criticism of a directive purportedly made by the state government to ban the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Bago had dismissed reports claiming that he had banned alcoholic drinks in the state, saying such directive was neither from him nor his aides.

Reacting, Uwak also described the governor, who was an ex-member of the lower house, as “a liberal, non-extremist who does not hate people of other faiths.”

He said Bago was a cosmopolitan and nationalist, who “does not discriminate against anybody on the basis of ethnicity or religion.

“I know His Excellency Bago to be a very devout Muslim who studies the Koran daily and prays fervently but I must add that I have accompanied him to honour invitations in several churches.

“He is known by many to have knowledge of Bible verses and many Christian hymns and songs.

“Governor Bago is a widely travelled man who I can describe as an international mind embracing diverse perspectives, cultures and ethnicity.

“I am aware he speaks a little bit of many languages like Ishan, Ibibio, Yoruba, Tiv, Idoma and many more.

“For a man who has turned the entirety of Niger State into a construction site with multiple people-oriented projects, alcohol ban is definitely not a priority for his government.

“Currently Bago stands tall in terms of performance and attracting several foreign investments into Niger State.”