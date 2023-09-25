Governor Alia condemns kidnapping of commissioner, one other

Governor Hyacinth Alia has strongly condemned the kidnapping of Matthew Abo, his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, and former Chairman Ukum Local Government Area (LGA), Iorwashima Erukaa.

This is contained in a press statement on Monday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi.

According to the statement, while Abo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8pm on Sunday, September 24, Erukaa was taken away by a yet-to-be identified gunman on Saturday, September 23.

The Governor, who described the act as barbaric and unacceptable, has directed security agencies to immediately commence operations to ensure the safe release of the duo.

He called on the people of the State to remain calm, as his administration would do everything possible to make the State safe for all.

“The kidnappers have made contacts with the family of Mr Erukaa but are yet to contact Mr Abo’s family,” the statement stated

NAN reports that several gunmen had stormed the the commissioner’s residence in Zaki-Biam, Ukum LGA and kidnapped him.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to NAN, said that the kidnappers who came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house, including his wife and children, to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination.

The witnesses said the abductors compelled the commissioner at gun point to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwiched him.

NAN reports that Abo was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29.

He hails from Ukum Local Government Area of Sankera axis, a major flashpoint of criminal activities with rampant killings and kidnappings for years now.