Governor Alia appoints Abraham Girgih as DG, Diaspora Linkages and Investment

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has appointed Professor Abraham Tartenger Girgih, as the Director-General, Benue State Directorate For Diaspora Linkages and Investments.

The appointment of Professor Abraham Tartenger Girgih was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the appointee “whose appointment takes immediate effect, is a seasoned academic of international repute.

“His strength lies in his ability to negotiate, mediate and mobilize for investments worldwide, using appropriate and effective global linkages for the benefit of his people as a true ambassador.

“He has been supportive in enhancing the successful implementation of agricultural policies in the current administration of Governor Alia, by co-convening the Benue Food Security Team (BFST), which is composed of a mix of 25 Doctoral consultants and Professors in specialized areas of Agricultural production, extension, food processing and marketing, that developed the ‘Benue Food Security Document’ to help drive the agricultural production, extension services, food industrial and marketing sectors to succeed.”

Kula stated further that, “The Directorate For Diaspora Linkages and Investments, is established by the Governor, with the focus on bringing innovative linkages and investments that will be targeted on rural transformation and development, enticing the youths to stay back in the rural areas and invest their energies in Agriculture and farming, to enhance sustainability and stability, thereby reducing the current crime rate in the State.

“According to the Governor, the Diaspora Linkages and Investments, is an emerging phenomenon and a much-needed area to help re-globalize the State in economic and social development processes.

“The initiative would be in line with his understanding of the contributions of the diaspora towards the development of infrastructure, commerce and industries, which enables economies to build strategies for collaboration and partnership between source and destination economies, thus accruing benefits for the State and country at large.”

He added, “The Governor also believes that the establishment of the Directorate would serve as a direct link between his government and diaspora experts, cutting off middlemen exploitation of the State and linking it directly with source companies that want to invest and do business on Benue soil, without undue hindrances and bottlenecks often put in place to frustrate genuine investments.

“He describes the economic and non-economic benefits of diasporas’ involvement in the development of their home State and country as numerous.

“He pointed out some of the benefits to include remittances, sourcing funds from overseas for investment in the State, transfer of skills and technology, promotion of entrepreneurship and creation of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which creates new jobs for the youths, stimulation of international trade, promotion of democracy and good governance, as well as community development.”

Also Read:

The chief press secretary disclosed that the Benue State Directorate For Diaspora Linkages and Investments will have its Headquarters in any convenient USA State and a Liaison office in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“While Governor Alia congratulates the new DG, he urges him to swing into action, bearing in mind the eagerness of his administration to prioritize the masses by providing them with dividends of democracy for entrusting him with their mandate,” he stated.

Post Views: 3