I sent a prominent monarch to warn Dangote — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, to seek the face of God because the storm isn’t yet over regarding the crisis he is currently facing on his multi-billion naira refinery.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media office, said the worst was not over yet for Dangote on the refinery.

He narrated how he sent a prominent northern traditional ruler to deliver a message to Dangote that he will have a confrontation with the government regarding his refinery.

He explained that his prophecy was to warn him ahead of the danger, but it was ignored.

He advised Dangote to seek the face of God if he wants to have continuity in his refinery business as people who don’t want him to succeed will come against him in another dimension, which he doesn’t expect.

The prophet revealed that the refinery will help Nigeria’s economy, but some powerful people will not want it to stand.

Ayodele said: “Before the incident of Dangote, I sent a very prominent northern traditional ruler to tell him that the government will fight him.

“I also made a video about it, it has come to pass and I want to advise that people don’t take prophecy with levity.

“It is to warn you against an impediment danger and maybe it’s because I am not a Muslim, that’s why he ignored my warning.

“The same way I warned against a gang-up regarding Glo.

“The storm isn’t over for Dangote, they don’t want that refinery to succeed, there are people behind it in order to frustrate his effort.

“Let him seek the face of the Lord so that he can have continuity in the refinery, there are still challenges ahead.

“Despite the fact that the refinery will boost the economy, some people will not want it to stand.”

Furthermore, Ayodele knocked the Nigerian government for fighting indigenous companies like Dangote despite the fact that Nigeria has a very bad economy.

He expressed surprise at how the government is trying to discourage indigenous companies like Dangote and others and prefer to support foreign companies that will further dampen Nigeria’s economy.

He stated that the refinery may not reduce the price of fuel in the country but there will no longer be scarcity and more jobs will be created.

He added: “If the government starts fighting indigenous companies, how do we expect to grow?

“We have to encourage indigenous companies and having Dangote refinery will create more labour in the market.

“I don’t know why they are trying to sabotage the refinery because it’s a blessing to Nigeria. The government should support these people.

“We also have Innoson motors and instead of supporting foreign countries, why not give Innoson the full support?

“These are the people who can make the economy smile, I see no reason Dangote should not be licensed or joking with this multi-billion naira project.

“It is time to put ethnicity aside and focus.

“Although Dangote is a businessman and his fuel may not make any serious difference, there won’t be scarcity anymore and it will create more jobs for Nigerians.”

