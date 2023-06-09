Gov. Sanwo-Olu no arrest order of motorists, fake – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has again debunked purported directive to the Agency officials by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu not to arrest any motorist, either commercial or private.

LASTMA in a press statement signed by its Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment , Adebayo Taofiq described the report which has gone viral on social media as fake news, restating that the duty of LASTMA is to manage traffic and not to arrest”.

The statement recalled that LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba had previously debunked the news alleging that the Agency’s officials have been banned from arresting motorists who flout the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Oreagba the statement indicated explained that the false report, which is the handiwork of faceless mischief makers, has been repeatedly circulated online since February, 2020 despite being severally refuted by management of LASTMA.

He therefore warned Lagosians, especially motorists, to be wary of the reports aimed at causing chaos and mischief within the society.

“I wonder why some individuals choose to always mislead others to contravene the traffic law of the State as amended by the State House of Assembly in 2018”, he noted.

The General Manager reiterated that part of the Agency’s responsibility is to uphold and enforce the traffic laws of the State, maintaining that the officers and men of LASTMA will not hesitate to enforce those laws whenever violated to transform the State’s transportation system towards ensuring the free flow of traffic and reducing road accidents.

According to him, “The motoring public is advised to ignore and disregard all fake news circulated by faceless individuals and designed to lead them into breaking the traffic law of the State”.

He disclosed that all working ethics of the Authority, including all its operations are being regulated by laws.

The GM also confirmed that the Agency is currently operating with modern technological innovations in addressing traffic challenges by equipping traffic management personnel with new hand-held Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices that capture real-time traffic violations on the road, in addition to a signalized intersection and junction improvement.

While thanking all road users for their support and cooperation with the Agency which has culminated in the reduction in travel time, Oreagba, however, advised motorists to call any of the Agency’s hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503 & 08129928597) for any inquiry or clarification on the activities of the Agency.