Gov. Oyebanji returns from US trip

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has returned from his working visit to the United States of America.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, confirmed this on Wednesday morning.

According to Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos around 10am and was received by some government officials.

The Governor will attend some scheduled meetings in Lagos later today and head to Abuja on Thursday for other scheduled assignments, the statement added.

Governor Oyebanji, in the course of the working visit to the US, had extensive talks with some heads of governments and institutions, business leaders and development partners, exploring investment opportunities for the state’s power infrastructure, the Special Agriculture Processing Zone and the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, among others.

Also Read:

These were outside his participation in the US-Africa Business Summit and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with CAVISTA Holdings for a multi billion naira 100,000 hectares cassava farm in the state.