Gov. Oborevwori appoints SSG, CoS, others

Governor Sheriff Obirevwori of Delta has approved the appointment of Dr Kingsley Emu as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment was conveyed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon, in Asaba.

Ahon said that the governor also approved the appointment of Johnson Erijo as his Chief of Staff and Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser.

“He also approved the appointment of Lyna Aliya-Ochulor as Principal Secretary to the Governor,” he said.

Ahon said that the approval for the appointments was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje, on Wednesday.

According to him, all the appointments are with immediate effect.