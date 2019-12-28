The Wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Maryann Shaibu, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki is running a women-inclusive government in the state.

Shaibu stated this during the All Progressives Congress women annual end-of-the-year party held in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, Obaseki has given many women in the state the opportunity to serve in different capacities in his cabinet.

She particularly noted that the governor had many women as commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants in his cabinet.

The wife of the deputy governor said ever since the governor and his deputy assumed office, they had been carrying the women in the state along.

Shaibu further said that some key sectors in the Obaseki-led administration were being handled by women “who have distinguished themselves in different capacities.”