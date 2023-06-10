Gov. Muftwang swears in 17 LG Transition Committee Chairmen + Full list

Governor Caleb Mutfwtang of Plateau State has sworn in Interim Transition Committee Chairmen for the state’s 17 Local Government Areas at the Government House, Jos.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Josephine Piyo, performed the ceremony at the Government House in Jos.

During the ceremony on Saturday, Mutfwang said that the exercise was necessary to ensure that no vacuum existed in his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Governor had on June 1 suspended all democratic structures in the state’s 17 Local Governments Areas following the recommendation of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Muftwang said the suspension followed their inability to produce documents related to financial transactions in the various local governments, saying: “All efforts to make them to produce the documents proved abortive.”

He explained that the state government after careful study of the recommendations resolved to suspend the chairmen in order to conduct an efficient and proper investigation into the development.

He urged the transition chairmen to cooperate with the PLSHA and ensure that all documents required for the investigation were provided for appropriate action.

He said: “This administration will not condone any form of indiscipline.

“You are expected to stabilise the LGA council and not see it as an opportunity to amass wealth.

“Also remember that this is a transitional administration that can give way any time government chooses.”

Responding, the Chairman of Wase Local Government Area, Hamisu Anani, assured the governor that they would abide by the rules and regulations governing the local government and work for the progress of the state.

NAN reports that the interim chairmen include: Markus Hussaini, Jos East; Sati Shuwa, Riyom; Peter VwangDung, Jos South; Fidelis Adara, Bassa; Danjuma Guda, Barkin Ladi; Istifanus John, Jos North; Markus Artu, Mangu; and Monday Kassa, Bokkos.

Others are Samuel Go’ar Pankshin; Caleb Shikir, Kanke; Ado Yusuf, Kanam; Nicholas Nshe, Shendam; Christopher Manship, Quanpan; Daniel Kungmi, Mikang; Nanmwa Kumzhi, Langtang North; Manji Dangfa, Langtang South; and Hamisu Anani, Wase.