Gov. Mohammed sacks chief security adviser

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Tuesday sacked his Chief Security Adviser, Dr. Ahmed Chiroma.

Alhaji Mukthar Gidado, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, announced this to newsmen in Bauchi.

Gidado, who did not give the reason for Chrome’s sack, told newsmen: “The termination of his appointment was conveyed to him through a letter signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Mr. Ibrahim Kashim.

Also Read:

“He was directed to hand over the affairs of his office to the Chief Security Officer to the Governor.”

Post Views: 0