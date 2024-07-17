Kaduna fixes date for LG election

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled the local government election in the state for October 19, 2024.

The commission’s Chairperson, Hajara Mohammed, announced the date at a Tuesday meeting with political parties.

The meeting also involved other stakeholders in the electoral process.

Mohammed said that the current council members were sworn into office on November 1, 2021 and would end their three-year tenure on October 31, 2024.

She said: “KAD-SIECOM is responsible for organising the elections of chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and councillors in the state.

“In consonance with the provision of section 25(1) of the KAD-SIECOM Law 2024, the general public is hereby informed that the LGA council election will be held in Kaduna on Saturday, 19th October 2024, between 8am and 4pm.

“The commission issued the election timetable today, Tuesday 16th July 2024.”

The Chairperson further said the 2024 election guidelines had been released with the election timetable.

Mohammed assured concerned parties that the commission was ready to conduct the election on the set date.

