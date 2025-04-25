At last Rivers Sole Administrator appears before Reps’ Ad-hoc Committee 

At last, the Sole Administrator of the crisis ridden River State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), on Friday finally appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee set up by the leadership of the House to oversee his activities.

The Sole Administrator who had earlier failed to honour his invitations twice arrived at the Venue of the interactive session with the Committee at the National Assembly at exactly 10 05am along with the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere

Speaking before the Committee dissolved into an executive session, he apologized for his inability to honour the previous invitations and acknowledged the critical role of the committee.

While expressing regret over his inability to attend earlier engagements with the committee he stated that the state was presently relatively calm but remained fragile.

He clarified that his absence was not intended as a slight on the committee, but rather due to the pressing and urgent demands of stabilizing governance in a deeply troubled environment

He reiterated his regard for the committee’s efforts to ensure accountability and effective oversight during the ongoing transition in the state.

The Sole Administrator appealed to the committee for more time to properly gather and prepare a comprehensive report on the state’s affairs.

He stressed that the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the transitional period in Rivers made it necessary to approach every detail with caution and thoroughness.

He assured the committee of his full cooperation moving forward, and promised to ensure that all relevant information would be made available in due course to aid the committee’s work.

He thanked the chairman and members of the committee for their patience and dedication to national service, while also appreciating members of the press for their ongoing role in supporting the federal government’s efforts in Rivers State.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers State Prof Julius Ihonvbere, underscored the constitutional role of the National Assembly in legitimizing and overseeing the state of emergency declared in Rivers State

Prof Ihonvbere reaffirmed the committee’s constitutional mandate and expressed satisfaction that the administrator had finally honored the invitation after earlier delays.

He emphasized that the committee’s mandate was rooted in constitutional authority and that some of its terms had already been communicated to the administrator in an earlier letter.

While citing relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Ihonvbere reminded the administrator that the power to declare a state of emergency under Section 305 rests with the President, but that the National Assembly must approve it before it becomes effective.

According to him, “For that state of emergency, the gazette must be sent to the National Assembly for approval. It’s only that approval that gives life to the state of emergency. I repeat that so that you know how critical the National Assembly is to that process,” he said.

He further referenced Section 11(4) of the Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to take over the legislative functions of a state assembly when it is unable to function.

“That also means that all functions of the state House of Assembly, including budget approval, must come to the National Assembly and, by implication, this very committee,” he explained.

Ihonvbere used the opportunity to clarify the committee’s efforts to engage with the administrator from the onset of the crisis.

He noted that despite multiple attempts, including written correspondence, there were delays in securing the administrator’s appearance.

The chairman encouraged the administrator to feel at ease, stressing that the committee members had been carefully selected to ensure broad representation across geopolitical zones and legislative experience.

“I want you to feel relaxed because the members you see here were carefully selected based on zonal representation and membership of the House—to advance the progress that Rivers State needs to make in order to be part and parcel of the holistic structure of democracy that Nigeria represents today,” he said.

He reiterated the committee’s readiness to discharge its duties with diligence and fairness in the interest of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

“We have demonstrated again and again our preparedness to do this job efficiently and effectively,” he assured.

Prof Ihonvbere acknowledged that the meeting was held at the administrator’s request and expressed optimism that it would mark the beginning of a collaborative process toward restoring stability in the state.

“We are glad you are here as you promised yesterday. This meeting actually at this time was at your instance, and we are happy that you are here. So you are welcome,” he said.

After the meeting, Ihonvbere said a new date for a meeting would be announced.

He said a statement on the update on the situation would be released by the House Spokesman.

Post Views: 31