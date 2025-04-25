Succession plan: Yobe moves to strengthen civil service, unveils training guide

In a significant move, the Yobe State Government has launched a two-day workshop aimed at strengthening its civil service through a structured succession plan and training guide.

The workshop, which began on Thursday in Kano, seeks to equip civil servants with the skills and knowledge required for smooth leadership transitions and improved service delivery.

Speaking at the event, the state Head of Service, Tongan Betara Bulafara, praised the commitment of Governor Mai Mala Buni, CON, for his ongoing efforts to reposition the civil service through structured capacity building and policy frameworks.

Alhaji Tongan said the initiative was necessary to prepare for staff exits due to resignations, incapacitation, or retirement.

“A credible civil service must be ready for change without losing momentum.

“Succession planning is not just a necessity as it is a safeguard for continuity, efficiency, and effective service delivery,” he stated.

The Head of Service revealed plans to introduce motivational incentives to boost performance and reward excellence, including recognition for hard work, punctuality, loyalty, and discipline.

“Participation in future workshops and training will be strictly based on merit and individual performance,” he said.

He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the workshop, describing it as a rare opportunity to be better equipped for the task of implementing a sustainable succession plan that will enhance governance and development across the state.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Dr Bukar Kilo, lauded the governor’s dedication to human capital development, describing it as “a source of pride and joy to all Yobe citizens.”

Earlier, the Lead Consultant, Dr Madu Uba of B&G Human Resource and Financial Ltd, expressed appreciation to the Head of Service for his consistent support and the cooperation of civil servants throughout the execution of the project.

The workshop is expected to produce a framework that ensures seamless leadership transition and promotes a culture of excellence within Yobe State’s public service.

Post Views: 30