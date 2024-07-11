Gov. Lawal celebrates with Zamfara indigenes appointed as Judges, Federal Perm Sec

The Zemafara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has celebrated with the three indigenes of the state who were appointed as Judges and Federal Permanent Secretaries.

This was revealed on Thursday in a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government.

The statement, signed by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, the Senior Special Assistant (Media) in the Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, identified those Lawal celebrated with as Justices Abdulaziz Anka, Jummai Lawal Gummi and Dr. Maryam Isma’il Keshinro, who were sworn in as Court of Appeal and Federal High Court Judges and the Federal Permanent Secretary respectively on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammed Nakwada, at the occasions described their appointments as well deserved and urged them to be good ambassadors for Zamfara State at the federal level.

Also Read:

Nakwada, on behalf of the Government and people of Zamfara State, congratulated the appointees, saying that the state is proud of their achievements.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to guide them in discharging their new assignments.

Post Views: 0