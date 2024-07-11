LG Autonomy: Daniel speaks on Supreme Court judgment

With the landmark Supreme Court judgement which granted full financial autonomy to the Local Government administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon courage and leadership in a manner that seeks to return Nigeria on a trajectory of growth and development.

This was the view of the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Thursday.

According to Otunba Daniel, a former two-term governor of Ogun State: “This constitutional resolution is long overdue because the local government administration is the closest to the grassroots and they should have the capacity to impact directly on the lives of the people through the initiation of life-changing programs and projects.

“President Tinubu and the Supreme Court have restored sanity to the Nigerian political space as this will allow the dividends of democracy to reach the masses.

Also Read:

“As a Democrat, and a Progressive one at that, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has demonstrated enormous capacity in the struggle towards strengthening the Nigeria’s Democracy, and with this Local Government financial autonomy, he has once again set to recalibrate the wheels of our political and Economic growth in a way that it will make clear meanings to the average citizens.

“I salute Mr. President for this global road map that will usher in true and practical development in our nation.”

Post Views: 0